Leo Varadkar: Ireland cannot have Taoiseach who will not condemn IRA violence

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald recently said there is “no comparison” between IRA and gangland violence.

Her comments came under heavy criticism, with the sister-in-law of IRA victim Detective Garda Jerry McCabe saying there is no difference between “evil crimes”.

Speaking on the Indo Daily podcast, Mr Varadkar also took aim at Sinn Féin saying it will take 10 years to “clean up the mess” Ms McDonald’s party will make of the economy should they be voted into government.

And he called on Ms McDonald to condemn the murder of innocent children, gardaí and prison officers before she would ever become Taoiseach.

The soon-to-be-appointed Taoiseach also revealed Fine Gael deputy leader and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will remain at cabinet after the reshuffle in December.

Mr Varadkar said Taoiseach Micheál Martin has yet to decide on what Cabinet portfolio he will take after the changeover in power but said Fine Gael has not sought any departments from Fianna Fáil.

Mary Lou McDonald: 'A Republican Riddle'

In the wide-ranging interview, the Tánaiste defended threatening to sack civil servants when he was the Irish Minister for Health and claimed his comments that “heads would roll” in his department are different to Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin’s recent call for the country’s chief economist John McCarthy to be sacked.

He also discussed Garda Commissioner’s concern about threats to politicians’ safety but said nine out of ten people he encounters praise him for the work he has done in office.

Echoing comments the Republic's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe previously made in the Irish Independent, the Fine Gael leader said he expects to campaign as an independent party in the next election but said if the Coalition does not collapse prematurely they could “seek to continue with the current partners” in government.

The Tánaiste highlighted two constituencies – Roscommon-South Galway and Dublin South Central – where he said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could have held seats if their supporter transferred votes between the parties in the last election.

“So even without there being an increase in first preferences, just the two centre parties transferring to each other can bring about gains,” he said.

“If this Government continues, if it gets its work done and if it doesn’t break up for some reason, and ends well, then I think that’s an option we’d be putting before the Irish people, that we would seek to continue with the current partners that we have in government,” he said.

He said Fine Gael is aiming to secure 25% of the vote after the next election and believes the party will increase their seat count. He would not say if he will remain as party leader if they do not increase their Dáil seats.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael has worked well in coalition with the Labour Party, Independents and now with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party but said governing with Sinn Féin is a “line which we won’t cross”.

“Oil and water doesn’t mix. It’s not just about the past, although those issues are important. It’s more about the future,” he said.

He described Sinn Féin as a “high tax, anti trade, anti jobs party” that will “wreck our economy”. He also said they are Euro-skeptics, populists and “often sectarian” nationalists.

“If Sinn Féin was in a position to lead a government, we’re going to need a strong democratic opposition party that’s able to hold them to account, restrain them, curb their excesses, replace them and clean up the mess and I think cleaning up the mess could take 10 years,” he said.

Discussing Ms McDonald’s recent claim that there is a difference between gangland crime and attacks on innocent people by the Provisional IRA, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t think we can have a Taoiseach in this country who is unable to say that the killing of innocent children, guards, prison officers, members or defence forces is not a crime.”

“If she wants to say it was a war, and they were war crimes, fair enough, but she has to be able to say that,” he added.

Mr Varadkar recently described as “chilling” comments by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson that Department of Finance’s chief economist should be sacked.

However, he defended his own threat that “heads will have roll” in the Department of Health if the long-standing winter trolley crisis in hospitals is not addressed.

“The people or Dáil or Taoiseach can take mine (job) in the election or thereafter, but we’ll need an official/executive head to roll before that or these is no accountability,” he said while Minister for Health in 2015.

When asked why his own comments were not also chilling, Mr Varadkar said: “I think the fundamental difference is he was saying he would sack somebody for giving him advice he didn’t want to hear that didn’t align with his philosophy or ideology.”

“I was talking about following a process by which you would dismiss people for not performing their jobs,” he added.

Mr Varadkar revealed he will be keeping Simon Coveney in Cabinet after the reshuffle but would not say what other changes he might make.

“I don’t think I could have had a more loyal, more trusting, more competent, more capable deputy than anyone could imagine over the past three years,” he said.

He also noted the findings of a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll last weekend which showed 60% of those polled saying Fine Gael ministers performed well in their positions.

“A lot of them are performing very well and I’m very happy with the work they’re doing,” he said.

Separately, he said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is of the view there are “credible threats” to politicians safety from extremists and dissident republicans but said most of the people he encounters praise him for his work.

“Nine times out of 10 when people come up to me it’s to say something nice, it is to thank me for the work that I do. It’s very often to say to me that they felt very reassured by the work that I did during the pandemic speeches that he would have made at the time and I really appreciate that.

“One person out of 10 has a smart comment for you or, you know, wants to be abusive towards you and I just kind of accept that kind of happens once a week,” he added.