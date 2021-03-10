Leo Varadkar sorry for suggesting that Sinn Fein has no Protestant TDs

Tanaiste apologises for his remarks, after Co Clare politician takes issue with comments

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has apologised after incorrectly claiming Sinn Féin has no Protestant TDs.

It came after Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne, who is a Protestant, took issue with the remarks.

“I am a Protestant and I am proud to be a representative for Sinn Féin. Changing facts is not the change that people voted for,” Ms Wynne said.

In his apology, Mr Varadkar said he was not aware of her religion.

“I did not make any remarks at all about Deputy Wynne personally,” he said.

“I was unaware of her religious affiliation and I stand corrected.

“I fully retract my remark and apologise for any offence caused.”

Speaking previously about a Sinn Féin ad campaign in the US print media this week, Mr Varadkar had told RTÉ’s News at One that the party was an “obstacle” to Irish unity.

“They have a relationship with unionism that is one of mutual hostility, which is a big problem, and they are sectarian. They are still very anti-British, they have no Protestant TDs, MLAs, or senators,” he said.

However, Ms Wynne called on the Fine Gael leader to withdraw and apologise for what she said were “hurtful” remarks.

“Leo Varadkar’s constant attempts to score political points by spouting untruths and trying to demonise political opponents is getting tiresome,” she said.

“While nobody in Sinn Féin has ever made an issue of my religious views, it is not acceptable for the Tánaiste to do so.

“On national radio today, he said there are no Protestant TDs in our party. That is a lie. I am a Protestant and I am proud to be a Sinn Féin TD.

“The Tánaiste should immediately withdraw and apologise for his hurtful remarks.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments were criticised by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in a tweet: “The religious beliefs or tradition of any TD (Sinn Féin or otherwise) is none of Leo Varadkar’s business.”

The row came after an Irish republican publicity and political campaign calling for a border poll was ramped up in the United States ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The Friends of Sinn Féin organisation placed adverts in a number of American newspapers on Wednesday, urging the Irish government to prepare and plan for a united Ireland.

Half page advertisements appeared in the New York Times and Washington Post, alongside full page colour ads in the Irish American newspapers, the Irish Voice and the Irish Echo.

The advertisements also called on the UK Government to set a date for a border poll.

The advert, signed by sympathetic Irish American groups, stated: “As Americans, we call upon our government and public representatives to call the British Government to set the date for the Unity Referendum.

“This is the time for the people of Ireland to have their say. With your support we can be the first generation of Irish Americans to visit a free and United Ireland.”

Speaking on RTÉ’ Radio’s News at One on Wednesday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that the united Ireland adverts were a timely initiative with a debate underway on unity that “has never been witnessed before”.

Pointing out that Irish America has been “very supportive and vested in the Irish peace process”, the Sinn Fein vice president said: “It’s very timely that they enter the debate and make a very clear challenge to the Irish Government that now is the time to plan.