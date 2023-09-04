Less than a month left to use £50 and £100 Northern Ireland paper notes

There is less than a month left to use up Northern Irish paper £50 and £100 notes.

The Association of Commercial Banknote Issuers, on behalf of Bank of Ireland UK and Ulster Bank, has announced that the notes will be withdrawn from circulation on September 29.

These are the last Northern Ireland issued paper bank notes that remain in circulation, marking a significant milestone in the transition to polymer bank notes.

Paper is being phased out in favour of polymer, which lasts longer and has security features which make the notes much harder to counterfeit.

The Association of Commercial Banknote Issuers is encouraging the general public to spend or exchange any Northern Ireland issued paper £50 and paper £100 notes in advance of the deadline.

A spokesperson for the ACBI confirmed: “Thanks to the work that Bank of Ireland UK, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank have already undertaken to swap older paper notes with more secure, environmentally friendly polymer notes, the majority of paper banknotes issued by the Northern Ireland note issuing banks have already beenreplaced with polymer banknotes.

“We have set a deadline for using paper £50 and paper £100 notes as 29 th September 2023. The Northern Ireland note issuing banks will continue to accept old paper-based notes and there are currently no plans to change this.”