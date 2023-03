Lessons of Kenova: How dozens of cold cases could be solved by learning from Scappaticci probe

Retired police chief John Boutcher believes there are dozens of cold cases which could be easily solved if the same level of investigation into the Freddie Scappaticci probe was applied

Freddie Scappaticci from Andersonstown in west Belfast who is alleged to have worked as a British Army agent in Northern Ireland.

Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 11:27