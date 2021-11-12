Let’s move on: Ulster chief says BMW Armistice Day PR tweet at war memorial an ‘honest mistake’

The tweet by Ulster Rugby was later removed.

The chief executive of Ulster Rugby has apologised over a Tweet about a new corporate sponsorship deal posted just after 11am on Armistice Day.

The Tweet, which was later deleted, publicised an agreement between the club and a BMW car dealership.

It included a photo taken in front of the war memorial at Ulster's Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said it was an “honest mistake”.

The image was taken in front of the arch at the entrance to Kingspan that was erected for players killed in the First and Second World War.

Supporters pointed out the post, which announced a deal with Bavarian BMW, was shared at 11.03am, just after the annual national moment of silence to mark the formal end of hostilities in 1918.

The tweet had stated: “Ulster Rugby can today announce a continued sponsorship deal with @Bavarian_BMW, which will see it remain as the club’s official partner.”

It added that Ulster Rugby players John Cooney, Kieran Treadwell and Billy Burns were on hand to accept official delivery of their new cars.

The post included a link to an article on the team’s website which has also been removed.

Some Ulster fans took to social media to criticise the Tweet, saying it was the "worst-timed post”.

Ulster refused to comment when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday night.

But Petrie, the former Glasgow and Scotland captain, tweeted yesterday: “We made an honest mistake yesterday with the timing of a PR tweet which we deleted as soon as we realised.

“The memorial arch is an iconic part of our stadium & our heritage — we always want to be respectful for what it stands for & apologise for any offence caused. Let’s move on.”

TUV leader Jim Allister had said it was important that sensitivity was shown towards Remembrance Day and he hoped lessons had been learned.

In 2015, some fans and politicians were angry that poppies were not worn by players during a match in Wales on Remembrance Sunday. A veterans’ charity accused Ulster Rugby of disgracing itself.

At the time Ulster Rugby defended the absence of a poppy on its shirt saying that several other clubs had not worn them that weekend and pointed to its war memorial and wreath-laying service it holds each year.