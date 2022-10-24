Lewis McKee: PSNI name 17-year-old who died in crash in Cullybackey

The PSNI has named a 17-year old man who died following a road traffic crash in Cullybackey on Friday.

Lewis McKee, from the Ahoghill area, was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday.

He died a short time afterwards.

A 17-year old male was arrested following the collision, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A teenage boy and girl who were passengers in the car at the time also sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Tributes were paid to Lewis following the crash with his friend sharing a post on Facebook saying “farewell bro, fly high”.

Another shared a photo and said: “Cherishing these memories always. You were always there for me…constantly joking around with me, I’ll miss you forever.

"Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for, RIP.”

Alderman Stewart McDonald said: "My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident.”

According to his Facebook profile, Lewis attended Slemish integrated college in Ballymena.

A police spokesperson said “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who saw a blue Ford Fiesta before the collision in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”