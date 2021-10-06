Liam Adams death: Prisoner Ombudsman rules no ‘missed or delayed cancer diagnosis’

A report by the Prisoner Ombudsman into the death of sex offender Liam Adams has ruled there was no “missed or delayed cancer diagnosis”.

The brother of former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams died from pancreatic cancer in February 2019 at the age of 63.

Mr Adams had been resident in Maghaberry Prison, Co Antrim, serving a 16-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of his daughter, Aine Dahlstrom, who waived her right to privacy.

Read more Inquest into death of Liam Adams to be heard by a jury

He died at a hospice having been five years into his prison term.

Dr Lesley Carroll’s report was prompted following concerns raised by Mr Adams’ family.

According to the report, Mr Adams received “appropriate care” while he was in prison.

“The Prisoner Ombudsman's investigation thoroughly explored and analysed all aspects of Mr Adams' death, including any questions raised by his bereaved relatives, as detailed in the report,” the report said.

“The report accepts the findings of the independent clinical reviewer which concluded that Mr Adams had received appropriate care while he was in prison, from he first reported feeling unwell, and there had not been any missed or delayed cancer diagnosis.”

Earlier this year, an inquest into the man’s death had its first preliminary hearing in Belfast.

In March Coroner Paddy McGurgan said the inquest could not proceed until the report by the Prisoner Ombudsman had been released.

Addressing the publication of her report the Prisoner Ombudsman Dr Lesley Carroll said: "This report is written with Mr Adams' family in mind. It is important that my office provides, as far as possible, explanations and information that gives insight to the bereaved.

“I am grateful to Mr Adams' family for their engagement with the investigation and offer my condolences to them on their sad loss."