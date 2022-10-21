Liam Christie murder: Man (31) released on bail as police investigate ‘brutal’ Antrim killing

20th October 2022 Police Service Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following an incident in the Craighill area of Antrim. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 44-year-old Liam Christie in Antrim, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI said the Antrim murder of Liam Christie was “a brutal killing” after revealing the 44-year-old was shot “up to four times at close range”.

During a PSNI press conference on Friday afternoon, Detective Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed the father-of-three as the victim of the shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said Mr Christie had moved into his house, in the Craighill area of the Ballycraigy estate “in recent weeks”.

“This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice,” she said.

Murder victim Liam Christie

“While the investigation is at a very early stage, I am interested in the time frame of 7pm on Wednesday, October 19, and 9am Thursday, October 20.

“Did you hear of see anything unusual in that area?”

DI Wilson said the PSNI were already aware that a member of the public possibly heard gunshots at around 2am on Thursday morning,” though initially believed it was fireworks going off.

“We would like to know if anyone else heard any unusual noises around this time.

“Liam’s three sons and his partner are trying to come to terms with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances,” she continued.

“The Craighill community are also shocked that such a brutal murder could have taken place in their area.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be to bring it to police by either calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

DI Wilson said Mr Christie was “known to police” and that the PSNI was keeping an open mind, refusing to be drawn on whether the PSNI were looking into paramilitary involvement.

There has been speculation that Mr Christie, believed to be originally from north Belfast, had recently been order to leave the area by a drugs gang with links to the LVF.

“At this stage of the investigation I don’t think it would be appropriate to comment any further,” she said.

Mr Christie was found dead at around 9am on Thursday in a house at Craighill in the Ballycraigy estate where it’s understood he was staying with his girlfriend for a number of weeks.

DUP councillor Paul Dunlop called for calm as he warned against speculating on a possible motive.

“I got a message at around 10am saying something had happened,” he said.

“They (police) reacted and it’s an ongoing investigation, and sadly someone has lost their life.

“I know there is speculation, which, to be honest, is unhelpful.

“I would encourage those speculating to let the police get on with their investigation.”

Mr Dunlop appealed for witnesses to come forward and offered condolences to the man’s loved ones.

He added: “There’s a family currently mourning and I would offer my sympathies.

“If anyone has information, forward it to the police.

“I’m asking for calm in the area, this community wants to live in peace.”

A relative of Mr Christie had tried to make his way to the property six hours after the body was discovered, but was unable to do so.

“I just want to know what happened,” he pleaded after becoming aware of what happened after seeing images of the crime scene on the news.

A house in nearby Broomhill was also cordoned off during the investigation at the scene, including a pathway that connects both streets.