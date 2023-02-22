Liam Christie murder: Man arrested in Belfast

It comes after two men have already been charged with murder in the case

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal shooting of Liam Christie .

The 58-year-old man was arrested after Mr Christie (44) was shot multiple times, including twice in the face and under his jaw, while he slept in his home in Antrim last October.

Although a Catholic from the republican Ardoyne area of north Belfast with convictions for carrying out robberies with Continuity IRA members, Christie sold drugs for the LVF in Antrim.

For the decade before his killing, the father-of-three lived in the loyalist Ballycraigy estate, in which the terror gang has a considerable presence.

Christie fled his home there in the weeks prior to his death, having been warned by police he was under threat. However, he made the foolish mistake of returning.

Two men have already been charged with murder in the case – Jonathan David Patterson (44), with an address at Moylinney Park in Antrim, and Paul Armstrong (also 44), from Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim.

Patterson was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, namely a 9mm handgun and ammunition, with intent to endanger life.

The new suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life today (Wednesday). He is currently in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 7am on Wednesday 19 October and 12pm the following day.

“Please call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 20/10/22. Alternatively information can be provided, with 100% anonymity, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R26-PO1.”