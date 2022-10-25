Liam Christie murder: PSNI granted additional time to question arrested 44-year-old man

The PSNI have been granted an extension to question a 44-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Liam Christie.

Police said the arrested man will continue to be detained until 1pm on Thursday.

The man was initially arrested on Monday following the murder of 44-year-old Liam Christie in Antrim.

Mr Christie was shot dead on Thursday October 20 at a friend’s house on Craighill.

A PSNI statement previously said: "We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks. We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

"We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October.

"If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22.”