Liam Neeson's latest film location 'felt like back home in Northern Ireland'

Liam Neeson has revealed that filming his new action film Honest Thief in the US city of Worcester felt like "being back home in Northern Ireland".

The Ballymena man, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, was promoting his latest role as a retired bank robber who wants to change his life around in the movie, which opens in cinemas later this month.

Honest Thief, which is set in Boston and was filmed in Worcester, Massachusetts in late 2018, stars Neeson as Tom Carter, who has managed to steal $9m over a long career.

When Carter falls in love with Annie (Kate Walsh of Grey's Anatomy fame), he decides to come clean about his criminal past.

Upon doing so, he is double-crossed by a pair of FBI agents who want to take his bank-robbing fortune for themselves, forcing Tom to go on the run and drawing in another FBI agent (Jeffrey Donovan from Burn Notice) who tries to make things right.

In an interview with the Boston.com news website, Neeson discussed his experiences of filming in Worcester.

He said: "I felt like I was back home in Northern Ireland. There seemed to be a Presbyterian church at the corner of every street. The people were incredibly helpful - the police department especially, bent over backwards to accommodate us, which was lovely."

The 68-year-old added: "I remember I was staying literally across the street from this cancer hospital, and they asked me if I would come over. I was dreading going over [because] I just felt so inadequate. I finally went over, and saw these incredibly brave people who were going through therapy. They were just full of joy that I, whatever my celebrity status is, made the effort to see them and say hello. I'll never forget that. It was humbling, fulfilling, and just gave me so much hope."

The Taken star said he has been living at his Upstate New York home since March during the pandemic. "There are millions of people who don't have a job or know where their next meal is coming from. I have a house that's paid for. I have a few acres to walk around on. I'm so f****** lucky."

Honest Thief has been slammed by critics being branded "predictable in every way".