Liberal Democrats overturn Tory majority in North Shropshire by-election triggered by Owen Paterson resignation

Observers watch election staff sorting votes during the count for the North Shropshire by-election at Shrewsbury Sports Village (Jacob King/PA)

A by-election called following the resignation of former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Owen Paterson has resulted in the Liberal Democrats toppling a huge Tory majority.

The party won the seat on Friday morning, overcoming a near-23,000 majority in the North Shropshire seat – which has been held by the Conservative Party for nearly 200 years.

Owen Paterson resigned last month in the wake of the row over UK Government plans to overhaul the policing of MPs' conduct.

Read more What scandal-hit Owen Paterson did on behalf of two NI companies

The Government came under intense criticism for blocking Owen Paterson’s immediate suspension after he was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Local companies Randox and Lynn’s Foods hired the ex-Cabinet minister as a consultant for £100,000 and £12,000 respectively.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either companies and Mr Paterson has strenuously proclaimed his innocence.

However Westminster rules forbid MPs from lobbying on behalf of paying clients, or from using their position as a parliamentarian, in order to confer a “financial or material benefit” upon them.

The former minister had a near-23,000 majority in the West Midlands constituency in the 2019 general election when Mr Johnson achieved a landslide, but support evaporated as the Tories battle damning allegations on multiple fronts.

Not only was the vote triggered by the sleaze scandal centred on Mr Paterson, it came after the beleaguered Prime Minister has been battered by claims of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

And the defeat will cap a torrid week that included the massive rebellion Conservative backbenchers dealt Mr Johnson on Tuesday over his new coronavirus restrictions as the Omicron variant surged.

Ms Morgan won 17,957 votes, trouncing Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst into second on 12,032.

"Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly, 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'," Ms Morgan said in her victory speech.

"Your Government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated."

North Shropshire had returned a Tory MP in every vote since 1983, which was the constituency's first election in its current form.

But the Brexit-backing area has been true blue, only twice voting for another colour, since the Conservative Party's inception in 1830.

Mr Paterson represented the constituency for 24 years until his resignation after the Prime Minister's botched attempt to shield him from a 30-day suspension.