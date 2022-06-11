Licence fee payers question timing and motive of BBC NI move over Twelfth coverage

We asked people in east Belfast their thoughts on the BBC's decision to change its coverage of the Twelfth.

In Belfast yesterday there was anger at BBC NI’s decision to halt live television coverage of the Twelfth parade.

On a visit to the Newtownards Road, people branded the move as unnecessary and questioned its timing and motivation.

Suzelle Storey (58) from Portavogie said the parade is a highlight for nursing home residents who look forward to gathering around the television set every July.

“I’ll be working on the Twelfth of July in a home, and the people I work with like to watch the parade on the TV,” she said.

“It’s older people who can’t come out to watch it, why take that away from them?

“I now can’t watch it either, and my parents won’t be able to.

Suzelle Storey

Read more BBC promised to review its Twelfth coverage before confirming axe

“It’s just another thing that is being taken away from the Protestant people. Irish TV stations broadcast more of the Centenary Parade than the BBC did.

“I think that says it all. I’m a licence fee payer, but the BBC does not reflect my culture and it is getting worse — this decision is proof of that.”

Jackie Drummond (55) owns Beanos Street Food on the Newtownards Road and has her finger on the pulse of the local community.

Jackie Drummond

She says many elderly residents rely on the television coverage to watch the morning parade.

“My granny went for a lifetime to watch the bands on the Lisburn Road,” she recalled.

“When she took ill she relied on the live broadcast and my grandda — he could have still gone — he stayed at home to watch it with her.

“Some pensioners struggle when it comes to technology and they won’t know how to use iPlayer — some of them don’t even have internet access or the devices you would need. There’s also the fact that most older people are in bed by the time the highlights show comes on.”

Ms Drummond said she makes a point of going to events and festivals within the nationalist community, but doesn’t feel her efforts are reciprocated.

“I embrace my Catholic friends’ culture,” she said.

“But our history and heritage is being taken away. The flags came down and it’s been an erosion of our culture ever since. They think if they do it bit-by-bit they’ll get away with it.”

Meanwhile John, who has been a member of the Rising Sons Flute Band for 28 years, thinks his community has been slowly demonised over a prolonged period of time.

The bandsman didn’t want to share his surname out of genuine fear he would be vilified for daring to have an opinion.

“It’s a ridiculous decision — I know people watch it from all around the world,” he said.

“I definitely believe the BBC — and all mainstream media — is biased against the unionist community.

“It’s bad timing and they’ll probably use a few idiots singing sectarian songs to justify it, but they still televise GAA.”

East Belfast resident Billy Keenan (65) says he will miss seeing the big parade altogether this year as a result of the changes to programming.

Billy Keenan

“It’s been broadcast since I was a nipper, why stop it now?” he asked.

“I always watch it in the house, now I’m going to miss it.

“If I go out I’ll only see the local parade, there’s no way for me to see the main one now.

“I definitely think there’s anti-Orange Order sentiment within BBC NI.

“I think it’s because of those ones singing about Michaela McAreavey.”