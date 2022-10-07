Lidl submits plans for Sprucefield store to replace existing Lisburn site

Lidl submits plans for new store at Sprucefield Retails Park, Lisburn

Lidl has unveiled plans for a new state of the art store in Lisburn which will create more than a dozen new jobs if approved.

The German supermarket giant is seeking planning permission for the 27,000 square foot concept supermarket at Sprucefield Park to replace its Moira Road site.

It could bring 15 new jobs to the area and support dozens more.

The application was submitted to Lisburn City and Castlereagh Borough Council.

Chris Speers, Property Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said it demonstrates the firm’s ongoing investment in growing its regional network.

“As a local family retailer, we are committed to investing in the region and to consistently delivering on our ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ promise for customers across Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Our investment in a new store in Lisburn further cements this commitment.”

“We’re actively engaged in an ambitious long-term plan to grow our store network across the region by the end of the decade and to revitalise our existing store network, bringing some of our older stores in line with our modern new concept format and optimising sustainability at each location in line with our commitment to become carbon neutral by 2025.”

The proposals include the creation of a new 2,475 square metre store incorporating a 1,640 square foot retail area in Sprucefield Park, located beside the M1 motorway with access to the A1 commuter belt.

The popular complex is home to range of high street names including M&S, Next, Boots and McDonalds.

Lidl Northern Ireland said the new store will support 40 jobs and complement the existing retail facilities.

The construction will also support 200 extra jobs during the building and development phase ahead of its planned opening next year.