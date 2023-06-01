Life Through A Royal Lens: Never-before-seen photos of Royal Family go on display at Hillsborough Castle

HM King Charles III and Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle gates, photographed by Sarah in September 2022

An early photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Northern Ireland in 1966 taken by a member of the public is part of an exhibition opening at Hillsborough Castle.

Life Through A Royal Lens opens on June 1, with a call-out earlier in the year resulting in 18 photographs from the public being included alongside the work of renowned photographers.

As well as the image of the late Queen at the King’s Hall in Belfast in 1966, submissions include Prince Edward in 2020 at a Lisburn food bank and Princess Anne signing the visitors’ book at the Agricultural Research Institute in Hillsborough in 1982.

HM Queen Elizabeth II with John Gordon (Veteran of the Battle of the Somme) at the 50th Commemoration of the Battle of the Somme, King's Hall Balmoral, photographed by Pat in 1966

There is also King Charles, then Prince of Wales, meeting crowds at Belfast City Hospital in 1996; and the late Queen waving to crowds as she entered St George’s Market in Belfast in 2014.

There is also a poignant snap of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Hillsborough Castle after the Queen’s death last September.

Families across Northern Ireland have been looking in roof spaces and basements to dust off old photo albums, resulting in the never-before-seen images being selected to complete the first ever exhibition of its kind.

Life Through A Royal Lens opens as part of the Belfast Photo Festival and is a fusion of amateur photography alongside the work of world-renowned photographers including Norman Parkinson, Annie Leibovitz and Cecil Beaton, who have all photographed members of the Royal Family over the years.

HRH Princess Anne, accompanied by Professor John Murdoch (ARIH Director), signing the visitors' book at the Agricultural Research Institute Hillsborough, March 1982

Photographs spanning the decades were submitted from those in Northern Ireland who have had a chance to catch either a glimpse of members of the Royal Family on their visits over the years, or who have spent time with them at official events and garden parties.

The images will feature on a revolving digital display as part of the exhibition.

Life Through A Royal Lens at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens (Pic: Historic Royal Palaces)

Sarah, who took a photograph at the gates of Hillsborough Castle where her group of Rainbows had the chance to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla, said: “Following the death of HM The Queen, a small group from First Hillsborough Rainbows and I attended the Northern Ireland castle as part of King Charles III’s tour.

“We met Their Majesties at the front of the castle and they took time to look at the flowers left in condolence.

“It was beautiful to see all the vibrant colours of the flowers and tributes left for Queen Elizabeth.

“They took time to do a walkabout and speak to the large crowd that had gathered to show their sympathies.”

Castle and collections manager David Orr puts the finishing touches to Hillsborough Castle’s first ever exhibition, Life Through A Royal Lens (Historic Royal Palaces)

The Life Through A Royal Lens exhibition has inspired a new, one-day, intensive digital photography for beginners workshop led by local freelance artist and designer Neil Hainsworth, which will be held on June 24.

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We are so grateful to all of our amateur photographers for sending us their cherished photographs of the Royal Family, some of which have been captured at a moment’s notice and others which hold dear and treasured memories.

Life Through A Royal Lens at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens (Pic: Historic Royal Palaces)

“These candid photographs really connect the Royal Family with the public in Northern Ireland.

In each one there is a sense of occasion and excitement that they have been able to get so close to the Royals and enjoy their company during their visits to Northern Ireland.

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed looking through them and reading their individual stories.

“We look forward to seeing these images alongside the work of world-renowned photographers to truly bring life to the story of royal image making at the exhibition.”

​For more information visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle