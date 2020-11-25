Life won't be back to normal at Easter, warns NI CMO McBride

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has cautioned that the public should not think life will return completely to normal by next Easter.

Dr Michael McBride insisted that with the welcome developments of vaccines, restrictions are still likely to be required.

His comments come after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday he hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will signal that life can go back to "normal" by Easter.

Mr Hancock's views came after three teams of scientists published positive interim clinical data on trials for potential Covid-19 vaccines.

He also suggested that some habits encouraged during the pandemic, such as regular hand-washing, would continue for the foreseeable future.

However, McBride, in a virtual briefing with media, was more conservative in his time frame, but stressed next spring should provide some relief.

"If indeed the vaccines are approved by the regulator, and we can see that they are produced by scale, then it will be beginning of the end of this phase of the pandemic," he explained.

"This virus isn't going away; we may never eradicate this virus but there is the prospect in future years we may be living with this virus in the same way that we live with seasonal flu. That is a real possibility,"

He emphasised that this could only happen with the "mass production of safe and highly effective" vaccines taken up by the public.

"I do think next spring and next summer does offer a different relationship with this virus next winter," explained the expert.

The CMO added that it was "unlikely" restrictions in place to deal with Covid-19 would be removed by April 2021, in time for Easter.

"We will, require, of all of us to practice things that we're doing; that's limiting our contacts (with others), watching our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings. Doing all the things that we know that work," he explained.

"It may well be that we will continue to see localised clusters and outbreaks.

"It may well be that we find the virus may be limited to geographical areas, and as we increasingly protect the more vulnerable, and as more of us in the population level take up the vaccine, then it is less likely that we will need to deploy the restrictions that we have needed in the past few months."

His assessment came as he urged the public to adhere to the rules during the two-week lockdown, which is due to start on Friday with the closure of all non-essential retail.

He said we had to "make the most of this" in order to ensure our health service makes it through the winter period without being "overwhelmed".