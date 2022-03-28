Life’s a beach but temperatures to drop in Northern Ireland this week, forecasters warn

Yesterday was a glorious day to herald the official start of British Summertime, but the warning from the Met Office is ‘don’t put away that big winter coat just yet’.

With temperatures hitting the high teens, unbroken sunshine and clear blue skies rounding off a week of fine spring weather on Sunday, the bad news is it isn’t going to last. And by the end of the week we’ll be back to shivering, turning up the heat many can ill afford and wrapping up if we want to go outside and enjoy the longer evenings.

The top temperature in Northern Ireland yesterday was recorded in Castlederg at 18.3C, but by Wednesday we’ll be back at highs struggling to reach double figures.

“We’ve all enjoyed a lovely spell of weather,” Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill told the Belfast Telegraph, “but while the weather should remain fine and dry for the next couple of days, there is going to be a sharp drop in temperatures.”

Snow and sleet showers are forecast for many parts of the UK by midweek, but Northern Ireland looks set to escape the worst of a sudden cold spell as weather systems begin to move in from the Arctic.

“That doesn’t mean people won’t notice the difference,” Alex said.

“On Monday temperatures will be around 16 at their highest, but that’ll fall to 13 on Tuesday and by Wednesday and Thursday it’ll be in single digits.

“It will be mostly dry though. And it’s not that unusual to see temperatures drop quickly at this time of year if we’ve all enjoyed a bit of sunshine.”