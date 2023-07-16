Lightning strike: Community rallies round to support neighbour after Coleraine home badly damaged

The house in Co Londonderry was hit by lightning during a storm on Friday night.

A fundraiser has been launched to help a Co Londonderry woman pay for repairs to her home after it damaged during a lightning strike at the weekend.

Rosemary Kelly’s home in the Ballysally area of Coleraine was struck during an intense thunder and lightning storm on Friday evening, causing collapsed ceilings and damage to the roof of the building.

Ms Kelly’s neighbour Ronnie Browne captured photographs of the damage following the incident and a fundraiser has now been launched to help her pay for repairs.

Mr Browne said they only became aware of the damage the following morning.

"Coleraine seemed to get a bad touch of a thunderstorm on Friday night and about 11.25 there was an unmerciful bang and flash of lightning,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We knew something had been hit outside, but we weren’t sure what it was. We only found out the next day when a neighbour told me.

"There is a hole in the roof and the front is all hanging loose. It’s really, really bad. Every ceiling in the upstairs is virtually down.”

An aerial view of the damage. Pic: Ronnie Browne

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), have installed a temporary fix for now and will be providing a more permanent solution, but any further work will need to be done by Ms Kelly herself.

“They (NIHE) were out and did a temporary block and stopped the rain getting in,” said Ronnie.

"The manager said they should be out on Monday to put scaffolding up, remove the rest of the loose stuff and get it re-covered.

"They’ll fix the ceilings but all the rest of it will just be put down to personal loss. If it rains much more, she’ll need a new bed, because it will be soaked.

"We have a few who are offering their time, donating paint and we have the Go Fund Me set up to help her raise a few pounds to help.

"We just did it to help her out. She’s an older woman on her own.

"That’s the way it is in Ballysally; if anything does happen, we try and rally round and help as best we can with anybody.”