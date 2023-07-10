Lightning strike disrupts rail services across Northern Ireland

Travellers are facing disruption in Northern Ireland after a train signalling system was struck by lightning.

Translink has posted numerous updated on Twitter advising train passengers that “due to lightning having damaged equipment” train journeys have been delayed and revised.

Trains between Derry and Belfast and services to Portrush are among those affected by the strike on Sunday with some journeys terminated early.

According to Translink, engineers are working to "repair the fault and restore full service".

Replacement bus services and extra staff have been deployed to minimise the impact.

A Translink spokesperson said: “A lightning strike last night caused substantial damage to signalling systems on the Belfast to Derry~Londonderry railway line.

“We have been working to minimise the disruption to our passengers and have additional staff and buses on this line to ensure our customers can complete their journeys.

“Our crews have been working hard overnight and throughout today to repair the fault and restore full service as soon as possible.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

A Met Office yellow alert for thunderstorms is in place for Northern Ireland from 2pm-10pm on Monday.

This may lead to some disruption to travel later this afternoon and early evening.

It means there is a small chance homes and businesses could flood quickly and damage buildings.

The Met Office said: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”