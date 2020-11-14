Limavady security alert declared an 'elaborate hoax'

Police at the scene of a security alert in Limavady following the discovery of a suspicious object. Credit: Pacemaker

A security alert in Limavady that resulted in the evacuation of several homes has been declared an "elaborate hoax".

A suspicious object was discovered in the Woodland Walk area of the town shortly after 11.50am on Saturday morning.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) responded to the scene at cordons were in place in the Roe Mill Road/Ballyquin Road area.

Nearby residents were asked to leave their homes and the Roe Valley Leisure Centre was made available as a rest centre.

Following examination, the object was declared an elaborate hoax and taken away for further tests several hours later.

Residents evacuated from their homes have since been allowed to return.

PSNI Inspector O’Brien said: “I would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 601 14/11/20. You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"