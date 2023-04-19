Limavady shared education campus a ‘bulwark against sectarianism’, says Hillary Clinton

Work on the £11 million campus began in April 2021.

An £11 million shared education campus in Limavady has been hailed as a ‘bulwark against sectarianism’ during a visit from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said.

Mrs Clinton was speaking after unveiling two benches at Limavady High School to commemorate the new integrated education campus to be shared with the adjacent St Mary's High School Limavady.

"Because while we have been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at Queen's (University), and it is an enormous achievement for which the people of Northern Ireland deserve all of the credit, we know that the work for peace, prosperity and progress that so many have committed their lives to continues," she said.

"The journey is by no means finished.

"And the work of sharing education and of expanding housing and of working to remove barriers and divisions in neighbourhoods and to tackle persistent poverty and unemployment are ones that have to be at the top of our list of priorities.

"No victory and no defeat is ever permanent. Every generation has to continue to do its part to both preserve and expand opportunity.

"Institutions like this shared campus help build a bulwark against sectarianism and divisiveness, help to create a Northern Ireland where students, parents, members of the community come together in pursuit of common purpose.

“I know how difficult it was to secure the Good Friday Agreement, how much work and sacrifice it took on all sides to bring about peace and how much effort has continued to go into implementing its tenets and building a new future, including a new government in Northern Ireland."

"There would not, however, be a Good Friday Agreement if there had not been teachers, principals, community leaders, citizens who did so much of the work of building and maintaining progress."

Mrs Clinton was accompanied by school principals Darren Mornin (Limavady High School) and Rita Moore (St Mary’s HS Limavady), to whom she presented honorary degrees from Queen’s University Belfast for their work on the scheme.

Work on the Limavady Shared Education Campus began in April 2021, with then-Education Minister Peter Weir turning the first sod on the £11 million development across the two sites.

The scheme includes a new high-tech building for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students, new study and common rooms for careers, drama, media and sixth form pupils and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing school office accommodation, staff rooms, science & technology rooms and planning and manufacturing rooms.

Mark Baker, Chief Executive of the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC), said the achievements of the schools highlights the impact of shared education.

"As we recognise the achievements of Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School and the difference shared education has made for generations of children and young people as well as the local Limavady community, it reinforces the need for a vision and strategy for education that includes everyone working together and all voices being listened to,” he said.

“Shared education provides the opportunity for pupils from different backgrounds to come together, forge new friendships, experiences and access to a broader range of learning opportunities.

"CSSC supports our children and young people being educated together and believe that shared education is critical in our changing society.”

Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) Director of Education Michael Keenan said the visit of Mrs Clinton acknowledged the efforts of principals Mr Darren Mornin and Mrs Rita Moore in pursuing the project.

"There is a temptation to blame schools for divisions and to assume dogmatically that there is only one educational solution to moving beyond a divided society,” he said.

"Limavady Shared Education Campus is a successful model where young people and their families, irrespective of their background, culture, or creed are brought together through shared resources to achieve their full potential.

“Today is positive recognition of the immense work of all involved with both schools who faithfully committed to the ideal that in a shared society no child should ever be left behind.”

"Through mutual respect and understanding both schools continue to strive to educate and inspire every young person to develop themselves so that they can contribute to building the diverse society and economy of our shared future.”