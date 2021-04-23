Limavady woman running to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research after grandfather’s sudden death

Limavady mum Christina Steele (20) is appealing for the public to join her in raising money for Brain Tumour Research after she lost her grandfather suddenly to the disease.

The mum-of-one, to four-year-old Maizie, is taking on the Jog 26 Miles in May challenge to raise vital funds for the charity - after her grandfather William McDonald (78) died from a brain tumour in May 2020, just one day after receiving his diagnosis.

Receiving the news after attending hospital for a fall, William and his family were given the tragic diagnosis that he had a brain tumour.

“In April 2020, Grandad went to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, complaining of severe headaches,” she explained.

“We’d also noticed that he was becoming forgetful but otherwise he was fit and well.

“He was taken into hospital [following his fall] and they did a scan, which revealed an intracerebral brain tumour. The next morning, we got a phone call to say he was declining quickly.”

Due to the strict government guidelines on hospital visits during the first Covid-19 lockdown, only William’s closest relatives were able to join him at his bedside as he slipped away.

The grandfather-of-eight died surrounded by four of his six children, just after 6.30am on 24 May, having found out about the tumour at 5pm on 23 May.

“My mum Jeanette and her siblings Ann, William and Kenny were able to be there to say their final goodbyes. My two uncles Jimmy and Trevor live in England and there just wasn’t enough time for them to get back,” added Christina.

“It was heart-breaking and such a shock to the whole family.

William McDonald Credit: Brain Tumour Research

“My grandmother, Eileen, is 84 and is in a residential care home. She has lung cancer, which has spread to her brain and the disease has massively affected her cognitive ability. She no longer recognises her family members. She is unaware that her beloved husband has passed away.”

Coronavirus restrictions at the time also meant that William’s graveside funeral in Ballykelly had to be scaled back. Only ten mourners were allowed to attend the service.

“I was privileged to be at Grandad’s burial and in spite of the restrictions, he had an amazing send-off,” Christina added.

“Grandad had actually already bought the plot, with a view to burying Grandma there when she passes. It’s where her family is buried. We never expected to lose him first.

According to the charity, in the UK, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour- motivated by her tragic personal loss, Christina is joining thousands of others in taking part in a fundraising challenge.

The Jog 26 Miles in May challenge will see participants raise money for the charity by completing the 26 miles in a Covid-19 secure way – from jogging around the local park, to clocking up the miles on a treadmill or even walking laps of the garden.

“I usually run a few times a week any way but I’ve had to stop since October, as I had an injury. This will be a great way of getting back into it, all while raising money for a fantastic cause. I want to raise as much money as I can. I hope Grandad would be proud,” added Christine.

Those who want to get involved in the challenge are encouraged to visit the ‘Jog 26 Miles in May’ Facebook group.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Christina’s fundraising page, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/765414654114842