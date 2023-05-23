Linda Ervine and East Belfast GAA condemn security alert at cross-community playing pitches

Police are carrying out searches at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA at Church Road in Castlereagh Hills. Photo: Kevin Scott.

Linda Ervine and East Belfast GAA have expressed their disappointment as an ongoing security alert has forced cross-community playing pitches to close.

It comes two months after Belfast City Council announced plans to facilitate a full-sized GAA pitch at the site, which would be the first council-owned GAA pitch in east Belfast.

Police said the security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh remains ongoing on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Creelan said: “The playing fields remain closed this morning while searches are being carried out. Ammunition technical officers are currently in attendance at the scene.

“A road closure at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road remains in place at this time.

“Members of the public, including motorists, are reminded to avoid the area. We will provide a further update in due course.”

Linda Ervine, an east Belfast native, is also the current manager of the Turas Irish language project on the Newtownards Road who was officially awarded an MBE by the Queen last year for her services to the Irish language.

In 2020, she became the first president of the newly formed East Belfast GAA.

She said: “Today an integrated primary school has had to close because of a security alert which appears to have targeted a cross community GAA club.

"Lots of people working hard to move forward but being held back by a small minority who want to return to the Northern Ireland of the 1970s.”

Read more Police at scene of security alert at playing fields where east Belfast GAA train

In a statement, East Belfast GAA said it was “disheartened” to hear about the recent security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields.

“We, alongside many sports teams in East Belfast who share these pitches, have worked hard to revive these facilities for all members of the community and are saddened at those who threaten to disrupt the peace and cause alarm.

“This is especially disappointing following the positive news that some of the underutilised space at Henry Jones will be reallocated to facilitate a GAA pitch following a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee of Belfast City Council (BCC) on Friday 24th March.

“This will be the first BCC GAA pitch in East Belfast and is long overdue. Positive Impact On The Community East Belfast GAA teams have trained at the venue since the Club was founded in the summer of 2020, nearly three years ago.

“We have worked closely with BCC and want to place on record our gratitude for this as well as the city councillors, from all sides of the political spectrum in East Belfast, who have made this possible. The underutilisation of space meant that four football pitches had been used for around 100 hours per year by football clubs.”

The statement continued: “GAA teams used these facilities for around 300 hours per year. This space will now be used in a more efficient manner with one full-size GAA pitch and one full-size football pitch accommodating both GAA and local football clubs.

“Any displacement has been resolved to the satisfaction of all concerned with the assistance of BCC. Our Club And Our Story East Belfast GAA is one of the fastest-growing sports clubs in the city. Our membership is diverse, and we are proud to be a part of an ever-changing, multicultural city.

“Our hundreds of members who live, work, and pay their rates in this city deserve to stay active and healthy, playing whichever sport they so choose. The current situation where our members play on rugby, football and GAA pitches throughout the West, South, and North of the city is untenable and unfair and we welcome this decision. We stand together, le chéile, thegither.”