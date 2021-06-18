Linda Ervine rules herself out as NI’s first Irish language commissioner

Linda Ervine has categorically ruled out becoming Northern Ireland's first Irish language commissioner, stating the post would come with "too much politics".

The prominent Irish language activist was speaking after Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill were officially installed as the First and deputy First Ministers.

Their installations followed a last minute deal pledged by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis that would see Irish legislation progressed through Westminster if the Assembly does not do so by the autumn. As contained in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal agreed last year, a package of cultural legislation would be progressed, including creating the role of an Irish language commissioner.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday afternoon, Ms Ervine — who manages the Turas Irish language project in Belfast — said she was disappointed at how the Irish language has been used as a "political football" by Sinn Fein and the DUP.

"It'll be a relief when it is over, done and settled, and we can get on to important things — it's been nothing but a distraction, that's the reality,” she said.

"It's sad that we've come to the stage where Brandon Lewis had to say he would progress the legislation through Westminster if the Assembly does not. I would much rather the Assembly do it and, who knows, maybe they will.

"It is frustrating and I do have a certain sympathy with the DUP, I mean we've had Covid and there may have been genuine reasons why the legislation wasn't brought forward. I hope the British Government will be a neutral player in all this."

Asked if she would be interested in the role of Irish language commissioner, Ms Ervine replied: "Absolutely not... there's just too much politics, far too much politics. I am much happier doing what I do. I am slightly worried there will be tensions around the Irish language issue, but what can we do."

The NDNA deal does not commit to a stand-alone Irish language act, as the legislation on language actually amends the existing Northern Ireland Act 1998. Under the NDNA plans, an 'Office of Identity and Cultural Expression’ would be set up, with an Irish language commissioner and Ulster Scots commissioner as part of this office.