Line of Duty creator launches mentoring scheme to help people outside London work in TV

It aims to provide TV opportunities for those in diverse areas

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is to launch a new mentorship programme for those who fancy their chances as the next hit scriptwriter.

Best known for his work as creator of the BBC crime drama, which was filmed in Northern Ireland, the writer aims to provide an opportunity for those brought up in diverse areas to have the chance to work in the TV industry through the guidance of experienced mentors.

Launching the initiative, the West Midlands born screenwriter aims to help champion diversity and inclusion within the UK television industry.

He said the intent of the project is to give greater opportunity to those who live outside London and are seen as underrepresented within the UK’s TV industry.

Born in Nelson, Lancashire, the TV writer and producer grew up in Cannock, Staffordshire.

He kicked off his own career in a field a world away from his current occupation, originally stepping in to working life as a medical doctor. It was during this time that he responded to an advertisement by the British Medical Journal seeking advisors for a medical drama. This opening provided his break-through into the UK television industry.

The 57-year-old’s work includes 2018 political thriller Bodyguard, as well as the police procedural show Bloodlands, starring Jimmy Nesbitt and set across the picturesque Strangford Lough area of Co Down.

Adrian Dunbar and Anna Maxwell Martin in Line of Duty

Speaking about his motivation to establish the new programme, Jed discussed how he became involved with TV “by random chance”, and that he desired to help others to “provide the TV industry access to emerging writers who are financially and geographically disadvantaged”.

He said: “The idea that a working class kid from a small mining town in the West Midlands could ever work in TV didn’t even occur to me, or to anyone I grew up with.

“It was only when a TV production company placed an advert in the British Medical Journal that I was able to contribute to a medical drama. But for that one random chance, I would never have had access to the TV industry.

“I’m honoured and grateful to be part of a programme that will pass on the same life-changing opportunity that was given to me at the start of my own career.”

Mentors involved with the programme have been handpicked by Jed and include skilled BBC writers/creators such as Marnie Dickens, Emma Frost, Steven Moffatt, Vinay Patel and Jack Thorne.

These mentors have worked on popular shows such as His Dark Materials, Sherlock, Thirteen and Murdered by My Father.

Those accepted onto the programme will work over a 12-month period with their mentor to pitch an original idea in the hope to secure a commission.

Applications to acquire brand-new membership on the program can be submitted from today with applications required to explain why they wish to be a TV writer and the submission of a sample script.