Line of Duty star proud fellow Arsenal fans took a stand against Super League plan

LINE Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar’s character Ted Hastings has it in for more than bent coppers – he has the football clubs behind Super League plans in his sights as well.

Arsenal fan Adrian has said he was delighted to see supporters using banners with him on them as they protested against the bid for a break-away competition involving 12 of Europe’s elite clubs.

He said: “Ted’s being evoked all over the place for going and sorting things out!

“He’s going to sort the pandemic out, he was going to sort something else out in parliament last week, Boris Johnson was on about bent coppers.

“I mean, we’ve entered the zeitgeist haven’t we? So therefore it’s absolutely bang on that Ted should be front and centre with protesting against the Super League for sure.”

Enniskillen-born Adrian (62) has a house in London, but has been supporting the Gunners for 50 years and said the club is “absolutely massive” for Irish fans and ex-pats.

He explained: “Really I should be supporting Finn Harps or Sligo Rovers!

“Finn Harps, which is up in Donegal, they put this thing out on social media about two hours after the Super League was mentioned that they wouldn’t be joining, it was very funny

“Probably I should be supporting Manchester United or Liverpool because they were the big teams when I was growing up.

“And of course, United had Georgie Best, it has had huge Northern Irish in particular, and Irish, connections over the years.

“But with Arsenal, through the Seventies with Liam Brady, O’Leary, Stapleton and Pat Rice - in ‘79 when they won the FA Cup there were several Irishmen in that team - there’s a big link into Arsenal that way.

“In ‘71 when I started supporting Arsenal I thought, ‘Yeah, I like that team’. Everybody was supporting Man U and Liverpool back in Northern Ireland, but ultimately there was very few Arsenal fans and I kind of liked that. I’m one of those people who like to be a bit different.”

Adrian told TalkSport that he was proud of fellow Arsenal fans mobilising to show their opposition to the European Super League proposal but fears we haven’t heard the last of it.

He said: “There’s going to have to be a bit more resistance to it because there’s some big tectonic plate moving here.

“You’ve got JP Morgan offering these clubs £250million, £300million to get them over the hump of the pandemic but it’s a closed shop.

“It’s a power grab, that’s what it is. The one thing that’s come out of this that has made you kind of proud is the amount of Arsenal fans who went down to the stadium, the protest really was big and I do think they make a difference.

“It really is just down to where the next dollar is coming from and I was very proud of all the Arsenal fans.