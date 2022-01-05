Linen Hall librarian John Killen had ‘undeniable zest for life’, mourners told at funeral mass

Pacemaker Press Belfast 14-09-2012: The Linen Hall Library's Librarian John Killen pictured with the 1st News Letter for the Anniversary paper. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

Renowned librarian John Killen was described as “absolutely devoted to his family” and having an “undeniable zest for life”, as Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday for the father of four.

The 67-year-old former chief librarian in Belfast’s Linen Hall Library passed away on Sunday.

Mourners gathered as the service took place in Saint Macartan’s Church, Loughinisland, his home for so many years of his life.

Speaking to those gathered in the church, Parish Priest Father Ciaran Dallat referenced Mr Killen’s total commitment to his family, alongside his distinguished career, love of Gaelic football and “lifelong passion” for education.

Tributes have previously poured in for the author, who retired in 2015 following 37 years service at the Belfast library.

His first job was at Belfast’s Central Library and after studying at Queen’s University, he moved to the Linen Hall as Irish reference librarian in 1977.

Mr Killen said upon his retirement: “Once you actually walk through the doors of the Linen Hall there’s a great danger of being captured for the rest of your life. And I think basically I was.”

Mr Killen passed away at home in Loughinisland, and is survived by his wife Marian and his children Emma, Jonathan, Stephen and Orla.

“While at Queen’s University in Belfast, John married Marian and they started their family together,” said Fr Dallat.

"John was absolutely devoted to his family. To meet and spend so much time with his grandchildren who he adored.

"John joined the Linen Hall library in 1977 and dedicated 37 years of his professional life to that institution.

"He was instrumental in securing its survival for future generations and for his entire career and beyond his name was synonymous with the library. He told his family his job never felt like work to him and he was known for approaching it with passion and enthusiasm.

"His lectures, exhibitions and books regularly gave him the opportunity to travel throughout Ireland, England, America and beyond.

"He retired in 2015 with the sole intention of spending as much time as possible with his family, particularly his grandchildren. In the years leading up to retirement he carried a pocketbook of their photographs which he produced to show people at every opportunity.”

Fr Dallat also referenced Mr Killen’s passion for sport, revealing he continued to play until the “ripe old age of 42, when he finally and reluctantly acknowledged his heyday was over”.

As an ex-player at Loughinisland GAC, a spokesperson for the club described Mr Killen as a “footballer, scholar, gentleman”.

“The club chair, committee and members are devastated to hear of the untimely death of our ex-player, secretary and member John Killen. Sincere condolences to the entire Killen family,” they said.

Queen’s University’s GAA department also recognised his sporting accomplishments.

Fr Dallat also said Mr Killen enjoyed travel alongside his family and described how he was “never happier” than being on a ski slope with his wife and children.

"John enjoyed travel and considered himself very fortunate to have had many holidays with extended and immediate family,” Fr Dallat added.

Mr Killen was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer within just two years of his retirement.

The 67-year-old was described as facing his four-and-a-half years of extensive treatment with “fortitude and dignity”.

"He never complained and he showed inspiration courage throughout,” said Fr Dallat.

"John’s zest for life was undeniable, and it never wavered even in his most difficult times.

"Although he was taken too soon, his loved ones take great comfort in the memories they have with him and the special part he played in each of their lives.

"Every night during his final months, John and Marian picked a memory of a holiday, family event or experience they lived, to keep their thoughts positive. The tributes and messages of support that have been received will help to sustain them.”