Linen Hall librarian John Killen remembered as ‘a scholar and gentleman’

Author John Killen (67) was also an integral part of Loughinisland GAC

Former chief librarian in Belfast’s Linen Hall Library and author John Killen has been remembered as a “gentleman” following his death at the age of 67.

Until his retirement in January 2015, Mr Killen had spent 37 years in Ireland’s oldest and last subscription library, and was also the author of a book charting its 227 year history.

He died at home in Loughinisland, Co Down on Sunday and is survived by his wife Marian and his children Emma, Jonathan, Stephen and Orla.

As an ex-player at Loughinisland GAC, a spokesperson for the club said Mr Killen was a “footballer, scholar, gentleman”.

“The club chair, committee and members are devastated to hear of the untimely death of our ex-player, secretary and member John Killen. Sincere condolences to the entire Killen family,” he said.

Journalist Susan McKay described Mr Killen as an “excellent librarian and a very decent man”.

A spokesperson for the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said they were “most sorry” to hear of Mr Killen’s death, citing his contributions to the cultural community of the city where he worked through his research, “enthusiasms, good nature and sound judgement”.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said: “So sad to lose John Killen, who lived an extraordinarily full life. A legend of both the Linen Hall Library and Loughinisland GAC. A scholar and author of remarkable breadth but also a very decent man and family friend. Thoughts with his Marian and his family.”

His first job was at Belfast’s Central Library and after studying at Queen’s University, he moved to the Linen Hall as Irish reference librarian in 1977. Mr Killen said upon his retirement: “Once you actually walk through the doors of the Linen Hall there’s a great danger of being captured for the rest of your life. And I think basically I was.”

Mr Killen also penned other publications including one about Irish drinking habits and another about Irish political cartoons by the likes of Rowel Friers, Ian Knox, Martyn Turner and Charles E Kelly.

When he started working in the library, it had at that stage amassed a significant collection of newspaper cuttings, posters, propaganda material and publications about the Troubles. Mr Killen, like his predecessor Jimmy Vitty, made the listing of them a priority to preserve the resources for future generations.

“Jimmy Vitty’s decision to start the collection was a eureka moment in world librarianship. No other institution would have thought of that at the time,” he said. The political collection now includes 4,000 posters as well as prisoners’ books and records from the Maze/Long Kesh, among 350,000 Troubles items, attracting academics and students from all over the world.

After becoming chief librarian in 2008, Mr Killen developed the offering at the Linen Hall Library, enhancing the Robert Burns collection, which is the largest outside Scotland, and also an archive of postcards from virtually every town and village in Ireland, its Irish language collection and its theatrical memorabilia.

On the digital revolution, he said: “I see it as a real boon to librarians and curators because you can make them available widely and massively but it is not the total answer. At various levels of research you still need to get back to the original material and there’s an emotional and intellectual buzz in looking at the real thing.

“And some things when you come across them just make you stop in your tracks and realise that they are truly amazing.”

Mr Killen was also father-in-law to Ruairi, Lenka and Kirsten and grandfather of Eoghan, Anna, Fionn, Catherine, Peter and Eloise.

He was the son of the late Hugh and Bridie and brother of Paddy, Mary and the late James.

His funeral will go on Wednesday at 9.30am from his late residence, which is private, for Requiem Mass in Saint Macartan’s Church Loughinisland. He will afterwards be interred in the adjoining cemetery.