Linfield boss David Healy very lucky after fall, reveals skipper Jamie Mulgrew

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has said David Healy was a "very lucky man" after his manager's accidental fall while at home.

Former Northern Ireland striker Healy underwent surgery on Thursday following the fall the previous evening.

In a statement on Linfield's website Healy (41) thanked the medical staff who cared for him and said he is now recovering at home.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Mulgrew revealed how much more serious it could have been.

"The first I knew about it was when the club realised the statement," Mulgrew said.

"And then his wife Emma phoned me to let me know the extent of it all.

"Without going into too much detail, David is a very, very lucky man. It was that close.

"I spoke to Emma again yesterday afternoon and he was getting out, so he is on the mend. He is a lucky man."

Healy, who scored a record 36 international goals, said he was looking forward to getting back to work after his recovery.

"I want to thank everyone for their very kind messages over the past few days," he said.

"There have been so many messages from players, staff, directors, supporters, our former players, as well as managers and coaches of other clubs.

"There have been so many that it's impossible to reply to them all individually, but they have all meant a lot to me.

"I want to thank the medical professionals for all they did for me during and after my surgery in hospital.

"I'm now thankfully able to continue my recovery at home.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work in the near future.

"But for now I want everyone who sent me messages to know that they were greatly appreciated."

Linfield bowed out of Champions League qualifying last Tuesday in Poland after a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw.