Linfield FC’s general manager David Graham could be seen escorting an opposition fan out of Windsor Park on Thursday night as his club played a UEFA cup qualifying tie against Pogoń Szczecin.

The Polish club was banned by UEFA from having away supporters at three fixtures for crowd disturbances and acts of damage following a duel in Denmark against Brøndby last year.

On Thursday night the Blues suffered a 2-5 defeat, making it an uphill task to progress to the next round.

One video shared online shows Linfield’s general manager David Graham marching a fan up steps to be removed from the ground by security.

While a photo captures another fan being marshalled out of the stadium by security personnel.

A source at Linfield confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that a number of opposition fans were removed from the stadium.

It’s understood Pogoń Szczecin supporters were escorted from the south stand after celebrating a goal by their team.

Linfield had warned visiting Pogoń Szczecin fans that they would not be allowed to attend Thursday night’s Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round, First Leg tie.

Pogoń Szczecin were required by UEFA to contact Brøndby within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its followers, including broken seats, fences, netting and kiosk equipment.

A Linfield source said the club adhered to a UEFA directive to not sell tickets to Polish fans and believed that difficult situation was managed well.

Away fans are permitted for the return fixture next week when David Healy’s men are in Szczecin, but the Windsor Park ban was a security headache for the Blues.

Tickets for the game could be purchased online, and this avenue allowed some Pogoń Szczecin supporters to buy their own before proceeding to the ground.

But Linfield said they would be “arranging to cancel the tickets” and “issue appropriate refunds”.

One upset fan commented on Twitter: “Ok – Pogoń fans have (a) ban for this game, but what about Polish people? Many of them permanently live in (the) UK, and they are allowed to get to the stadium.

"UEFA haven’t banned all Poles. How did you consider that issue with cancelling tickets purchased by various Polish people?”

The PSNI and the company which oversees security at the ground, Eventsec, have both been contacted for comment.