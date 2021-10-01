Lisa Brown’s big heart wins charity fundraiser award

Lisa Brown from Magherafelt, honoured at the Heart Heroes Awards from the British Heart Foundation.

A former vice-principal of a Co Londonderry special school who had to retire from the position due to ill health has received an award for her charity fundraising.

Lisa Brown (48), from Magherafelt, had to leave her role at Kilronan School in her home town earlier this year after spending more than 200 days in intensive care due to heart failure.

She had also run a successful business in the town, but ill health meant she could no longer work.

Lisa then moved her Brown Bag boutique online, but with 10% of sales going to the British Heart Foundation as a thank-you for the support they had given her throughout her illness.

A further £3,000 was raised in a birthday fundraiser.

This week she was named as a British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero of the Year.

The charity honoured her efforts during Wednesday night’s ceremony where she picked up the Innovative Fundraiser award, a category voted for by members of the public.

She celebrated the award in her usual way, by getting on with life and attending one of her four weekly visits to the renal unit at Omagh hospital for dialysis, where she was applauded in for her usual session.

Lisa was diagnosed at four years old with Shone’s Complex, a rare congenital heart disease consisting of multiple left heart obstructive defects. She had her first surgery when she was aged seven. It is a condition she has coped with ever since.

But her life was often interrupted with spells in hospital for major surgery due to her heart condition.

It was Lisa’s last major surgery in 2018, to replace a faulty aortic valve, that left her fighting for her life.

She spent more than six months in intensive care and now lives with severe heart failure.

“Life has changed a lot for me,” she said. “I used to love going for long walks around the coast but I can’t do that now. I tire very easily and I suppose in a way I’m grieving for things I used to be able to do like the big long walks and cycling, but I’m very grateful for the things I can do.

“You always think retirement from work might be a nice idea,” she said, “but it’s different when it’s forced on you.

“I just couldn’t work any longer and Kilronan was a place I loved going to. It was a pleasure to work with the children, parents and staff, but my condition meant I just couldn’t do it any more.”

Lisa said she tries to get on with life as best she can.

She added: “If you ask people who know me if this has affected my life they’ll probably tell you ‘not really, sure you’ve done everything we’ve done.

“I think when you’re born with it, you just keep going and you’re thankful for every day.

“Unfortunately my kidneys have never recovered so I’m dialysis-dependent now, but I decided to fundraise for the British Heart Foundation as without the research they have carried out, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Afterwards you just think to yourself you have to do something to give back and say thank-you.”

There was thanks all round, for the staff at the Royal Victory cardiac unit, in the renal unit in Omagh and all those who voted for her, but a special mention for family and friends for their support, and fiancée David Dempsey, who has taken on an extra role as a carer over the past few months.

“Thankfully I’m feeling better now that I have done for a while,” said Lisa. “And I’ve recovered well enough to be considered for a kidney transplant. There’s always something positive around the corner no matter how things look.

“It was lovely just to be nominated for the British Heart Foundation award, and I’m not ashamed to admit I cried when they told me I’d won it.”

Also picking up an award on Wednesday night was Dr Susan Connolly, a Consultant Cardiologist in the Western Trust, who was named Healthcare Hero.

Dr Connolly leads the Our Hearts Our Minds Programme for cardiovascular health service in the Western Trust.

The innovative programme, delivered by a nurse-led multidisciplinary team including dieticians, physiotherapists/exercise professionals and psychologists aims to help patients and their families to reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, despite a higher workload and being given the additional role of discharge coordinator for the Trust, Dr Connolly continued to innovate and ensure patients continued to have access to the programme by quickly transitioning it to a virtual platform.