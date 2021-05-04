Lisa Dorrian disappearance: Further police searches in Ballyhalbert

Further searches in Co Down conducted by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are to take place over the next two weeks, in the hopes of making a breakthrough in the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.

Lisa Dorrian, a 25-year-old shop assistant from Bangor, went missing on February 27, 2005 having been last seen alive in Ballyhalbert Caravan park.

There have been extensive searches of the area previously, including of a disused airfield in 2019.

The family of Ms Dorrian have long campaigned for information about where her body is hidden.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy confirmed detectives and divers are conducting a number of searches concentrated on lakes at The Clay Pits, close to the caravan park where Lisa was last seen alive.

“Sixteen years have now passed, but our resolve has not diminished. It is important that we bring the Dorrian family the answers that any grieving family deserves,” he said.

“While we want to recover Lisa’s body and allow the Dorrian family to finally lay Lisa to rest we remain determined to bring those who killed her to justice and are also looking for evidence relating to her disappearance.

“We continue to review parts of the original investigation and previous searches in the area. These searches are an extension of us adopting new thinking around the circumstances of Lisa’s murder.

“While this area was previously considered and work conducted to examine it, our investigative thinking and knowledge has developed over time.

“It is important to the police service and Lisa’s family that we have clarity, and with the development of search techniques and technology, I intend to gain reassurance that the examination of the lakes has been conducted to the necessary extent and to modern day standards.”

PSNI begin new search for woman Lisa Dorrian. Pic Presseye Jonathan Porter

More than 400 searches have taken place across Northern Ireland in connection with Ms Dorrian’s disappearance.

Mr Murphy said he did not believe the killing was pre-planned, adding “answers” to her murder remain local to Ballyhalbert.

“I continue to appeal for those with direct knowledge of Lisa’s whereabouts to find a way to get that information to me, anonymously or via a third party if necessary,” he added.

“Anyone with information should call detectives on 101. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."