Lisa Dorrian: Help relieve family's pain, police appeal on 15th anniversary

Lisa Dorrian was last seen on February 28 in 2005 (PSNI/PA)

Police have appealed to anyone who knows what happened to Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian to help "relieve the pain" of her family by bringing her killers to justice.

A senior officer said they remained resolute in their investigation of the 25-year-old's murder.

Thursday is the 15th anniversary of the Ms Dorrian's disappearance. She had been at a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in 2005 and police believe she was killed - by someone she knew - that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Over the years police had carried out extensive searches in the area and made numerous appeals for information. Last May police carried out large scale searches in parts of Co Down.

Loyalist paramilitaries - namely the UVF-linked Red hand Commando - have been blamed.

“Every anniversary for the Dorrian family is incredibly difficult," Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

"But with each year that passes, their determination to find Lisa increases. It is now 15 years since Lisa inexplicably vanished and our thoughts today are with her family and friends."

I am asking again for the public to help the Dorrian family – help relieve their pain and anguish. Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy

It has been reported that police believe a father and son may have been involved in the killing and neither has so far given the other up.

Lisa Dorrian

Mr Murphy continued: “I believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning. There is nothing to suggest that Lisa came to harm at the hands of a stranger, I believe she knew her killer.

“I have always believed that a small number of people hold the key to us finding out what happened to Lisa. Those individuals must live forever with a heavy conscience because at this time every year, the Dorrian family will renew their vigorous and unending search for Lisa.

"The police service stands right alongside them and our determination remains equally resolute. This has been a significant investigation to date and it remains absolutely active. We have conducted searches recently and will continue to identify other areas in which Lisa or clues to her disappearance might be."

The officer appealed to anyone with information to help the Dorrian family.

"Help relieve their pain and anguish and allow them to lay Lisa to rest," he said.

"None of us can imagine the turmoil that they live with every single day.

"Somebody knows what happened and it is not too late for those people to come and talk to me and my team. I know that individuals will have wrestled with their conscience for many years and today I am giving them an opportunity for them to put that conscience to rest too.

Police search a former airfield in Ballyhalbert, Co Down in May 2019 (Rebecca Black/PA)

"My direct appeal is to those within that close circle of knowledge to contact us.

“Only a small number of people are aware of what happened and I believe that they may have discussed this with their friends or families in the past 15 years.

"I want you to get in touch with police. I want the killer to know that we have pursued them for 15 years and we remain resolute in seeking justice for Lisa’s family.”

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.