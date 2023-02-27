Lisa Dorrian’s family determined ‘her name will never be forgotten’ 18 years on

The family of missing murder victim Lisa Dorrian have told her killer they will never stop campaigning for justice.

Joanne Dorrian has said it it “so important that we keep talking” about her sister in the hope that she and her family “finally get the information” they need to find Lisa’s body and convict her killer.

On February 28 2005, Lisa Dorrian (25) went missing from a caravan park in Co Down and has never been seen again.

Almost two decades on, the Bangor woman’s family and the PSNI are still searching for her body in the hope for answers and justice.

Ahead of the 18th anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance on Tuesday, her sister Joanne said: “Anniversary effect is a real thing. It’s an adverse type reaction to an upcoming anniversary.

"I have to say our family feel it individually and collectively every single year without always consciously realising it… and then we look at the calendar.”

Joanne also met with North Down DUP representative Stephen Dunne this week to discuss Lisa’s case.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Dunne added: “It is hard to believe it is now 18 years since Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance, back in February 2005.

"Throughout that time Lisa’s family have been a true inspiration. They have courageously campaigned and fought for justice for their beloved sister and daughter. I was very pleased to meet with Lisa’s sister Joanne and discuss their campaign, over the last 18 years, and see what more can be done to find Lisa and try and bring some form of justice and closure to the Dorrian family.

“The ‘LetsfindLisa’ campaign has been so diligently run by Joanne and her family, and has ensured that Lisa’s name will never be forgotten. The Dorrian family have also commendably reached out and supported other families who have been faced with similar tragic circumstances. It is hard to imagine the grief and trauma, that the Dorrian family have had to face ever since that fateful night in 2005 when Lisa did not return home.

“I would really like to pay tribute to the Dorrian family for how they have campaigned so passionately over these many years. I would also appeal to anyone with any information at all to please get in touch with Crimestoppers or Lisa’s family, with any information at all, which may assist this grieving family get the justice they so greatly deserve.”

Following the meeting Joanne added: “It was great to discuss Lisa’s case with Stephen Dunne MLA ahead of the 18th anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance and murder. It’s so important that we keep talking about Lisa in the hope that we will finally get the information we need.”