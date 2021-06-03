Lisa Dorrian’s family ‘devastated’ as fresh search finds no evidence  

Missing: a diver in the water at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert during the searches in May for Lisa Dorrian. Credit: Jonathan Porter

The family of Lisa Dorrian say they are devastated after the PSNI confirmed that new searches in connection with her disappearance have found no evidence.

The searches at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert, Co Down were conducted by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team throughout much of May.

Specialist divers were involved in the extensive search in the area of small lakes, close to the caravan park where Ms Dorrian was last seen alive more than 16 years ago.

It involved the same team who found the remains of murder victim Pat McCormick (55) in a lake in Ballygowan two years ago.

There have been searches of the area previously, including at a disused airfield in 2019.

Lisa, a 25-year-old shop assistant from Bangor, went missing in February 2005.

Her family have long campaigned for information about where her body is hidden.

Lisa Dorrian

In a post on social media yesterday, the Dorrian family said: “We are devastated. There is nothing else to say.”

First Minister Arlene Foster and Justice Minister Naomi Long were among those expressing solidarity with the family.

Alliance MLA for North Down Andrew Muir said it was “truly heartbreaking news”, adding: “Thinking of Lisa’s family and friends enduring yet more pain as latest searches sadly unsuccessful.”

WAVE Trauma Centre tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lisa‘s family. Hiding a body is simply cruel. Someone knows where Lisa is.

"Someone can end this for the family ... Lisa needs to be laid to rest beside her mum.”

The PSNI said the operation in the area has concluded following weeks of “meticulous search activity by specialist divers” and added Ms Dorrian’s body has not been found.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Lisa’s family have been informed and whilst they recognise and appreciate the work we have conducted, they are nevertheless devastated once more.

“For 16 years, whoever disposed of Lisa’s body has denied her family a fundamental right, to bury Lisa with dignity and respect,” he added.

More than 400 searches have taken place across Northern Ireland in connection with Ms Dorrian’s disappearance.

“I have reached out to anyone who was involved in disposing of Lisa’s body to tell me where she is, so that I can finally give her family peace,” Detective Superintendent Murphy added.

“Knowing where Lisa is, will have been a heavy burden for individuals to carry for the past 16 years — not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress.

“All of that burden and pain can be resolved quickly, but I need those who have that crucial information to get it to me.

“Whilst this phase of search activity has not taken us forward, I have restated our commitment to finding Lisa, to her family. We are steadfast in our collective determination and we have already begun the process of developing our next steps.

“I continue to appeal for those with direct knowledge of Lisa’s whereabouts to find a way to get that information to me, anonymously or via a third party if necessary. Anyone with information should call detectives on 101. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”