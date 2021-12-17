Lisa Dorrian’s sister tells Arlene Foster she wants a ‘Charlotte’s Law’

Killers need to know they will face longer jail time if they don’t give up their victim’s body, the sister of Lisa Dorrian has said.

Joanne Dorrian appeared on Arlene Foster’s GB News show on Friday to discuss the launch of a public consultation to change the rules on locating victims’ remains in Northern Ireland.

The Dorrian family has joined forces with the family of murdered Charlotte Murray to campaign for the enactment of ‘Charlotte’s Law’.

Lisa (25) went missing from a campsite in Ballyhalbert, Co Down, in 2005 and has never been recovered. Co Tyrone woman Charlotte Murray (34) went missing in 2012. Her ex-fiancée Johnny Miller was convicted of her killing in 2019, but has refused to disclose her whereabouts.

“We are in the same situation, but at different stages of that process. They have a conviction, but still no Charlotte, and we have neither. We are working to the future so that we can change that,” Ms Dorrian told the former First Minister. ‘Charlotte’s Law’ will mean that from the point of arrest, a suspected murderer will be ‘incentivised’ to tell police and families where their victim’s body is.

“That also takes into consideration that we may re-categorise a ‘no body’ murder into the more serious murder category and we will also then be hopefully offering a period after conviction, when they are facing their sentence, where they can have that reviewed if there is a significant disclosure made by the murderer which leads to the recovery of the body.

“The sentence is important because the girls deserve justice but for us still here, we need to know where the girls are.

“We don’t want to have to wait until the end of that 16-year sentence to try to get the information from the murderer, we need to tell them that it will affect their sentence from the moment they are arrested.

At the beginning of this year, ‘Helen’s Law’ was enacted within England and Wales, named after Helen McCourt who vanished on her way home from work in 1988.

This legislation takes into account the fact that a murderer will not disclose the location of their victim’s body at the parole stage, meaning it is harder for killers to get parole if they refuse to reveal that information.

However, ‘Charlotte’s Law’ intends to go a step further, and take that into account from the outset.

“We have always set out to get an early of a disclosure as we can,” Ms Dorrian added.

“When ‘Charlotte’s Law’ comes into place, they [the murderer] will be notified of the negative effect that their silence will have throughout their journey with the justice system.”