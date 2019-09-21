Lisburn 12-year-old missing after failing to return home from school

A 12-year-boy from Lisburn is missing after failing to return home from school.

Dillon Artt was last seen at around 10pm in the Low Road area of Lisburn at 10pm on Friday and failed to return home after going to school that morning.

He is described as being approx 5ft 6 inches tall, short dark ginger hair with a fringe, wearing a black rain coat, navy school blazer, white shirt, black school trousers and a black Adidas schoolbag.

A PSNI spokesman said: "If you know the whereabouts of Dillon or have saw him around the Low Road area of Lisburn please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000 of 20/9/2019 as his family are understandably very worried.

"Dillon if you are reading this, you are not in trouble but we need to make sure that you are ok. Please contact your family or Police as above."