Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council dishes out £2.5m in redundancy payments over last two years

40 exit packages, totalling an estimated £2,491,000, were approved over the last two financial years.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have parted with dozens of staff over the last two years - costing millions of pounds in redundancy payments.

However, in the last financial year of 2020/21, the total number of exit packages from the council drastically decreased from the previous year.

Figures from the local authority’s Annual Report and Accounts Statement show 40 exit packages, totalling an estimated £2,491,000, were awarded by LCCC over the last two financial years.

In 2019/20, the council paid out £2.2m alone, laying-off a total of 36 staff.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said the severance packages were offered following a “bedding-in period” of new council structures and a review in late 2017.

A council spokesperson said: “This was to ensure the efficient delivery and development of services for citizens at the best cost whilst also achieving the ambitions of our corporate and community plans.

“The redundancies in each year were as a direct result of this restructuring process.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic the efficiency review was put on hold to enable the council to focus on response and recovery.”

Meanwhile, over the other four financial years since Castlereagh Borough Council merged with Lisburn City Council in 2015, a total of £3.5m was also awarded in exit packages.

In the financial years of 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 the council let go of a total of 36 staff on salaries between £20,000 and £200,000.

The UK Government describes redundancy as ‘a form of dismissal from your job. It happens when employers need to reduce their workforce’.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) said council exit packages ‘formed part of any council’s work to be as efficient and effective as possible’.

A spokesperson for NILGA said: “The recruitment and retention of staff is a concern in any sector at present and councils are no different. Councils have around 13,000 staff and have a total budget of £900m annually.

“These are very small figures compared to Civil Service departments and agencies, so attracting and retaining staff is crucial, which is why councils are developing internships, apprenticeships, graduate programmes, encouraging training, skills development and succession management.

“NILGA’s primary concern remains the sustainability of local government, in financial, workforce and elected member representation terms, so that the councils can deliver high quality public services across the community.

“Decisions around exit packages are made corporately by each council, as part of wider skills and investment decisions, in strict accordance with policy, based on mutual agreement.

“NILGA is working to ensure that local government is a career of choice, for existing and future staff, and does so in partnership with all councils, pay and performance groups and training bodies.”