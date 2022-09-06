Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council workers begin strike action

Around 200 workers at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have begun strike action on Tuesday over a dispute around a pay increase.

The unions had previously warned about the action and said bin collections, leisure centres and environmental health services would all be impacted.

Those unions involved include Unite, GMB and Nipsa.

Unite said it has been seeking localised pay agreements with councils, the Housing Executive, the Education Authority and other education employers after the union rejected a national pay offer which it said failed to protect workers from the cost of living crisis.

Speaking to BBC NI Unite regional officer Kieran Ellison said: "We've had several meetings and the council has failed to table any offer whatsoever," he said.

"This is in comparison to Derry City Council and Mid Ulster where agreements have been delivered.

"The strike will be continuous until the council comes forward with an offer.

"The only council that has failed to make any offer is Lisburn and Castlereagh."

Last week, the council said: “The council has always had a positive working relationship with our trade union colleagues and whilst disappointed at the action notified by Unite the Union, is keen to continue to work to address this matter.”

Workers at the council are now set to join Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council where strike action is ongoing.

On Friday, Unite warned the strike action in that council area is set to continue for an “indefinite” period.

The action entered its fourth week on Monday, with bin collections disrupted across the borough as a result of the pay dispute.