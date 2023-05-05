Lisburn: Audi A6 and Cartier ring seized as part of police drug investigation

Designer jewellery and a car are among items seized by police following the search of a property in Lisburn yesterday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of being concerned in supply of possessing a class B drug and possessing criminal property.

He has since been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“A number of items including an Audi A6, suspected drug documentation, mobile phones and designer jewellery including watches, a Versace bracelet and a Cartier ring were seized during the search.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply."

Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.