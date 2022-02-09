Lisburn blaze at Ashvale Farm Shop ‘blow to the community’

The fire took place at Ashvale Farm Shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

A blaze at the Ashvale Farm Shop in Lisburn has been described as a “blow to the community”, as local SDLP MLA Pat Catney urged people to rally around the Herron family, who own the shop.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is still understood to be dealing with the fire.

Firefighters were called to the incident at the premises on the Old Ballynahinch Road at 6.20am on Wednesday.

Forty-five firefighters were in attendance at the fire’s height, as well as six appliances - two from Lisburn, two from Belfast, one from Ballynahinch and one from Carryduff - an aerial ladder appliance from Belfast, a water tanker from Warrenpoint and a command unit from Kilrea.

The NIFRS said firefighting operations are ongoing at a reduced scale and all persons were accounted for.

Firefighters worked in difficult conditions to stop the blaze spreading to an adjoining shop.

The cause of the inferno is undetermined at this time.

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney said the fire was a “blow to the entire community”.

“Ashvale Farm Shop is a huge part of the local community here in Lisburn and I know that everyone in this area will be hoping the damage caused by the fire is not too severe and they will soon be able to reopen their doors,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the Herron family and all the staff today, I know how much pride they take in their business and their work. I’d also like to pay tribute to the work of the firefighters involved in tackling this blaze.

"They put themselves in harm’s way and have done everything they can to minimise the damage and stop the fire spreading. I'm glad nobody was hurt or caught up in this fire.

“I will be making contact with the Herron family soon to see if there’s anything that can be done to provide them with assistance and I’d urge the community to rally around them and give all the support they can at this trying time.”

NIFRS group commander Suzanne Fleming, said on Tuesday morning: “NIFRS are attending a well-developed fire in a storeroom on Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn.

“Firefighting conditions were challenging on arrival, and firefighting operations include crews wearing breathing apparatus, and various water jets are in use to prevent fire spread.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police were made aware of a fire at commercial premises at Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, shortly after 6.20am today, Wednesday. Officers attended, however there was no requirement for any road closures or further police involvement.”