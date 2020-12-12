Lisburn Christmas light show in partial return after Covid crowd safety fears

Large crowds queued to see the Christmas light show in Lisburn which was later suspended over safety fears.

A Christmas light show which had been suspended in Lisburn after it attracted large crowds has been partially reinstated.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said it made the decision after business owners "made it clear" they wanted the event back on.

It's led to the reopening of the show's 100ft light tunnel, which visitors have to book a free 15-minute slot to enter.

The Lisburn Light Festival was suspended last weekend after a “significant increase” in the number of people visiting the area to see the event.

The festival has been running for the past two years and this year cost the local council £535,000.

The decision to hold this year’s Lisburn Light Festival was backed by the council in October.

In a statement, Alderman Jim Dillon said the council was "cautiously implementing a phased approach" and further decisions would be held after the weekend.

"We are very mindful of the guidance that is in place and have introduced an online ticketing system to manage numbers and ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city."

The light tunnel will be open to families and social bubbles only, via online bookings. The animation of the light canopy over Bow Street and other displays remain suspended and under review.

Mr Dillon continued: "Local business owners have contacted us to make it clear that they want the animations to be operational, particularly over the next two weeks as they try to make the most of the opportunity for trade in the run up to Christmas.

"We also continue to engage with our local safety advice partners including the PSNI in relation to our arrangements.

"Entry to the tunnel will be arranged at 15 minute intervals with no more than 6 people per social bubble. Council officers will be present at all times to manage the flow of people and to ensure that social distancing is observed," he said.