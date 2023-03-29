Lisburn city centre fire believed to be caused by ‘deliberate ignition’, says Fire Service

Emergency services have been in attendance at an incident in Lisburn on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances attended, with NIFRS saying they believe the cause was “deliberate ignition”. The building was unoccupied.

Alliance MLA David Honeyford tweeted a photo from the scene and said: ”The Fire Service are currently dealing with a fire in a property on Antrim Street in City Centre Lisburn. Please avoid the area!”

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire on the second floor of an unoccupied building. They used two jets to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 2.18pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Police are advising that Chapel Hill and Bow Street in Lisburn, which were closed earlier today due to the fire, have now reopened.