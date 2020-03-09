Lisburn council to host first Irish language festival
An Irish Language festival will be celebrated by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council for the first time this month.
The council will host four events for Seachtain Na Gaeilge, including a pop-up Gaeltacht and ceili band performance.
Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Carlin said the council's support was "historic". He said: "I think it's really positive for the language, particularly in Lisburn and Castlereagh, and I think it shows a positive reflection of the diverse nature of the council."
Alliance councillor Amanda Grehan said it was a "fantastic news story". She said: "We're acknowledging someone's culture and that's fantastic."
On March 11 Irish language development officer Linda Ervine will teach a cupla focal (a few words). There will also be a screening of a short comedy and a panel discussion about learning Irish at the Studio Theatre on March 20.