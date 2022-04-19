Lisburn councillors refuse to pay £35k to government body described by mayor as ‘horror show that refuses to die’

Councillors in Lisburn and Castlereagh have refused to pay a pending contribution of over £35k for a government body described by the mayor as a horror show that refuses to die.

The matter was at late addition to the agenda at the corporate services committee at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

Members have now requested why ratepayers’ money should be spent on the Local Government Staff Commission (LGSC), which has been due to close down for almost a decade.

The new running cost for the 2022-23 year of the LGSC is estimated at almost £500k, with the vast majority of the cash coming from the 11 district councils and the NIHE.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Dillon was exasperated at the last-minute agenda item and being asked to sign off on the bill.

“This is a pure waste of money, it should be paid in instalments if we have to,” said Mr Dillon.

“For some reason pressure has been put on by the NI Assembly (to keep the LGSC in operation).

“This is ratepayers’ money of some half a million pound a year ... What in the name of goodness for?

“I suggest we take another month to the next meeting of corporate and there to be no payments made in the meantime,” he added.

The LGSC, as an arm of the Department for Communities (DfC), has the statutory responsibility of the ‘general oversight of matters connected to recruitment, training and terms and conditions of employment of officers of councils and the NI Housing Executive and of making recommendations to councils and the NIHE on such matters.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey recently consulted on whether the Executive’s decision to dissolve the commission should be reconsidered.

In October 2013, the then environment minister announced the commission would be wound up by March 2017.

However, to date it has not been possible to have necessary dissolution order in place to wind up the commission.

As no final decision was made from Ms Hargey’s latest consultation, the Department for Communities has informed the commission that to implement its statutory functions, that it is necessary to determine a financial scheme up to the end of March 2023.

Mayor Stephen Martin (Alliance) echoed the sentiments of his fellow council member.

“I couldn’t agree more with Alderman Dillon,” said Ald Martin.

“Time and time again this has been killed off a number of times only for it to keep resurrecting.

“This is a complete horror show.

“What is actually happening?

“It defies logic that the DfC wishes to do this.

“There is a duty to make sure that ratepayers’ money is well spent.”

The outstanding LCCC payment for the LGSC is due at the end of this month.