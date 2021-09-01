Lisburn, Craigavon and Portadown roads warning after ‘extensive spillage’ of bad-smelling food waste

The spillage is on the M12 outside Portadown. Pic Google Maps

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads after an “extensive spillage” of bad-smelling bio-waste overnight on roads in the Lisburn, Craigavon and Portadown areas.

While travelling on the M12 Craigavon bound lane, road users were advised to be cautious of a “slippery substance” on the road.

It has also been reported on the A3 Armagh Road in Portadown, from the Northway roundabout heading towards Armagh.

In Lisburn, the spillage of food waste has been reported on the Altona Road, Hilsborough Road, Sloan Street and Saintfield Road areas.

Department for Infrastructure staff have attended, signed and treated the roads as being slippery for road users, but follow ups are required on Wednesday morning in daylight hours.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution.

The staff attending the incident have described the waste product spilt on the roads as having “a really bad smell”.