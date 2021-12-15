Lisburn dog owners warned after ‘rat poison’ found in park

Dog owners have been warned to be on their guard after suspected rat poison was discovered a Lisburn park on Monday night.

The lethal poison was allegedly discovered in Wallace Park by members of the public out on a walk.

After they found the poison, they were quick to report it to the social media page ‘Doggy Danders Belfast’ who were keen to warn fellow dog walkers about the incident.

Alliance councillor, Sorcha Eastwood, was also made aware of the finding and said that Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had been notified.

She posted on Facebook: “This is absolutely sick and I cannot believe that someone sick and evil would do this.

“Words absolutely fail me. The people who spotted this have picked up what they found of it elsewhere, but I have asked that council check tomorrow in the light for more poison that might be there and they have agreed to do this.

“Absolutely vile, makes me so angry.”

SDLP Pat Catney also took to social media to make his displeasure known.

He said: “Really disturbing that anyone would leave something like this in our parks in any place that it might be exposed to someone’s much loved wee doggie or even a child that might think these were sweets. Will be in touch with the Council about this.”

LCCC said that their staff were unable to confirm if the substance was rat poison.

A spokesperson added: “The Council has been made aware of an unidentified substance which is believed to have been found in Wallace Park. This was removed, as a precaution, by a member of the public who then reported it to the Council.

“Whilst we are unable to confirm if the substance was harmful, Parks staff have been asked to be vigilant and to look out for any substances in LCCC parks or open spaces.”