Lisburn dog rescued from house blaze by firefighters

A family’s pet dog had a lucky escape after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Lisburn.

The lucky dog – named Fergus – was trapped inside the home when the blaze broke out on Friday morning.

Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the fire with two appliances, bringing the blaze under control.

Images on social media show the devastating damage done to the property by the fire.

They said the two occupants of the house escaped but the four-legged animal required assistance.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “At 6.53am 2 Fire Appliances from Lisburn attended a well-developed house fire in the Lisburn area.

“The occupants escaped safely but their pet dog, Fergus, was trapped inside the property. Crews brought the fire under control, rescued Fergus & gave him medical assistance.”