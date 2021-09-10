Lisburn driver arrested after car found in ditch

The incident happened on the Kesh Road in Lisburn earlier this evening.

Police have arrested a driver in Lisburn for being unfit behind the wheel as well as having no license or insurance.

The PSNI posted pictures on social media of a black car in a ditch.

A police spokesperson said Roads Policing officers from Mahon Road were tasked earlier this evening to the incident on the Kesh Road.

The driver will appear in court.