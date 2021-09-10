Lisburn driver arrested after car found in ditch
Allan Preston
Police have arrested a driver in Lisburn for being unfit behind the wheel as well as having no license or insurance.
The PSNI posted pictures on social media of a black car in a ditch.
A police spokesperson said Roads Policing officers from Mahon Road were tasked earlier this evening to the incident on the Kesh Road.
The driver will appear in court.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.