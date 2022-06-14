Lisburn guitar-maker faces court over upskirting

A Co Antrim guitar-maker whose products have been used by music stars has become the first person to appear in a court here accused of upskirting.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link from the offices of Madden and Finucane solicitors, Stephen McIlwrath (62) was charged with outraging public decency “by recording upskirt images of an unknown female” in a date unknown between July 1, 2016, and May 30, 2018.

McIlwrath, from Breton View in Lisburn, is the founder and managing director of Avalon Guitars in Ards.

He was also charged with a dozen offences relating to indecent images of children, including two counts of possessing 176 indecent images, nine of making indecent images, and one of possessing indecent images “with a view” to either show or distribute them to others.

While none of the facts were opened in court, McIlwrath confirmed he was aware of and understood the charges, while a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer. Defence counsel Damien Halleron confirmed he had no contrary submissions and District Judge Alan White said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

McIlwrath was told he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalfm but he declined the opportunity.

He was freed on on £500 bail with conditions that he resides at home and has no unsupervised contact with children. The case was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, with the arraignment to be heard on September 16.